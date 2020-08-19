Dirk represents school with public speaking passion

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

IN a time where most extracurricular activities are suspended, Dirk Hagen,14, did all he could to follow his passion. The Grade 8 pupil at Hoërskool DF Malan, competed in two online competitions to test his dramatic and oratorical abilities. In the “On The Tip Of Your Tongue” competition, he received an A+ for public speaking, and in the Con Spirito competition, he achieved 93% for public speaking and 92% for undramatised poetry. Public speaking is when you perform a prepared or unprepared speech to a live audience. Undramatised poetry is when you perform a poem in front of a live audience using facial expressions and your voice to captivate the listeners.

Dirk is now preparing for the national finals in October and November, respectively.

“I felt honoured to represent my school. I will definitely do my best at nationals. However, the competition is going to be tough. My fellow participants are individuals with outstanding talent,” said Dirk, who wants to make a difference in the world, especially in people’s lives.

“The past few months have been challenging for all of us. There is so much negativity and hardship at present. I am taking tiny steps by trying to value, understand, listen to people and treat everyone with respect. I strive to be a person that people can count on,” he said.

His mother Genie Hagen said: “Dirk is kind-hearted with a passion for people. He is an intelligent person with big dreams for the future. He is a versatile and unique child.

“Most of all, he is a thinker with a great imagination.”

A debating and public speaking teacher at Hoërskool DF Malan Karin Tomlinson said: “We are very proud of this inspiring DF pupil who continues to perform in uncertain times. Congratulations, Dirk.”

*This story was featured in the Weekend Argus Jellybean Journal