SOME disabled users of the Dial-a-Ride (DAR) vehicle system say the public transport service has left them stranded.
Earlier this year, the City of Cape Town revealed that 20 vehicles were in operation, admitting that the system was “oversubscribed and under strain”.
However, only 13 vehicles are currently on the road.
City member of mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, said: “We are expecting additional vehicles to be on the road within a few weeks once some repairs have been attended to.”
While people with disabilities living in Cape Town are able to book and schedule pick-ups and drop-offs at their homes through the Dial-A-Ride call centre, when the service doesn’t operate optimally it leaves many passengers stranded and with no alternative public transport.