Disabled teen killed in Delft for his belongings

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of murder after a disabled teenage boy was robbed and stabbed in Delft yesterday. The area’s Community Policing Forum’s chairperson, Pastor Charles George, said the teen had been targeted for his belongings.

The disabled man, 18, was robbed of his takkies and cellphone. Delft has been plagued with murders and robberies in recent weeks where bread delivery trucks were targeted, including the deaths of a 21-year-old and 18-year-old man last month. Delft police were called to the scene along Hindle Road on Thursday just after 5pm where they found the young man with a stab wound to his body.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said no arrests had been made. “This office can confirm that Delft police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 18-year-old male who was fatally stabbed in Hindle Road Delft on November 4 just after 5pm. “According to reports, Delft police were called to the scene where they found the victim with a stab wound.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The unknown suspect/s fled and are yet to be arrested. “Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”