Disappointment as Tweede Nuwe Jaar cancelled

Cape Town - One of Cape Town’s iconic events has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration which usually takes place on January 2 was first postponed to June but now it has been cancelled for this year.

“We are massively disappointed, particularly those who participated in it,” said Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association chairperson, Muneeb Gambino.

“We all had hoped that it would happen in June but with the resurgence of Covid-19 numbers and the talk of a third wave it will not be possible to host the event.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to the country to alert level 2 on Sunday evening amid rising infections.

"Further restrictions are necessary to ensure that health facilities are not overwhelmed and that lives that could be saved are not lost. Delaying the spread of the virus is especially important now to allow as many people as possible to be vaccinated before the third wave reaches its peak," Ramaphosa said.

Tweede Nuwe Jaar is one of the biggest events in Cape Town, attracting hundreds of performers and thousands of spectators. The performers, known as the Kaapse Klopse, dress in colourful suits, face-paint, hats and parasols. They fill the streets with bands playing music and drums. On the day, Cape Town comes alive.

The annual event is rooted in the slave history of Cape Town. According to historians, slaves were only allowed a single day off work a year, and they used the opportunity to celebrate.

Gambino says the cancellation of the event will be felt by many, especially people from the Cape Flats.

“People benefit from the event, from costume makers, make-up artists and others who sell products on the day of the event. It is our interest to get the carnival happening but not under the current circumstances.”

He says his teams will work on encouraging people to adhere to Covid-19 regulations and assist officials where they can.

“We also hope that the vaccination programme goes well so we can go back to normality. At the moment we are pleading with the public to social distance, wear masks and keep good hygiene to avoid being infected with the virus.”

