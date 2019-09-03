Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Disciplinary action against pupils with natural hair and braids at Malibu High School have been provisionally withdrawn.

On Monday, the South African Human Rights commission entered the fray with provincial commissioner, Chris Nissen visiting the school principal to discuss the matter.

According to Nissen, the school had granted the commission an opportunity to “mediate and find an amicable solution to the problem.”

Nissen also told Weekend Argus that the matter should be put to bed in the next day or two but “in the meantime, all the letters have been withdrawn to see how we can best deal with this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the EFF had instructed lawyers “to contact the school to caution the school against its actions and possible victimisation of the learners.”

Early last week the pupils were given letters stating "your daughter is not adhering to the code of conduct of our school regarding her hairstyle".

By the end of the week, schooling had come to a halt when the pupils felt "insulted" after being told they "look like apes" and "trees". The group of over 50 learners sang and chanted outside the school gate saying the school should respect their heritage and culture.

Pupils at the school who wished not to be named until the matter had been resolved said they “were taken aback by the new principal’s actions as we have never had these problems at this school before. We are thankful to the EFF and everybody else who is helping us get our voice and point heard about protecting our natural hair.”

[email protected]

Weekend Argus