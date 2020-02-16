District Six claimants promised homes in ‘three years’









Claimants of District Six, who have long awaited their return to the area, have been promised the keys to homes in the historical area in the next three years. Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Amid despair, a glimmer of hope has emerged for claimants of District Six who have long awaited their return to the area. They have been promised the keys to homes in the historical area in the next three years. On Saturday, the claimants held an event at the Castle of Good Hope to mark 54 years since being forcibly removed from the area after it was declared for “whites only”. District Six Working Committee chairperson Shaheed Ajam said while the event reminded people of pain and anguish, it was also important for claimants to look “forward” to the future. “The fact that we will be going back to our original place is a testament to the fact that our democracy is now working. District Six will be redeveloped to the jewel it was before,” Ajam said. A detailed plan on the redevelopment of District Six was developed last year following the Land Claims Court ruling in favour of the claimants, some of whom had been seeking justice since 1998.

The plan includes details on how the redevelopment would be funded, the time frame for its implementation and the allocation of the homes. Rural Development and Land Reform Director-General Mdu Shabane said R1.4 billion had been made available as a commitment to the redevelopment plan.

“Trucks and other building machinery will move on to the area next month to remove rubble to pave the way for the development.

Shabane said the area was a heritage site so work would have to be carried out in a cautious manner.

Proposals have also been made to memorialise the area in a public space, on a piece of city-owned land. The redevelopment project is a collaboration between the departments of rural development and land reform, public works, human settlements and the City of Cape Town.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille told the claimants she had stopped the disposal of three pieces of land in District Six when she came into that portfolio.

“It was described as surplus land. How can we even talk about surplus land in the country when we are busy with a process of restitution?” she said.

De Lille said in the absence of a national spatial development framework, no one in the country could deem any piece of land as “surplus”.

She also said a conveyancer had been appointed to expedite the transfer of land to the Land Affairs Department after an agreement was made with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology which owned some of the land.

“We will not let you down, we cannot let you down,” De Lille said.

Mayor Dan Plato expressed the City’s commitment to supporting the restitution process.

“I look forward to seeing former residents receive the keys to their new homes. It is something I am sure will bring closure and joy in the hearts of the many who have fond memories of their time in District Six and having the opportunity to create new ones,” Plato said.

Lawyer Nicki van’t Riet, from Norton Rose Fulbright Attorneys, urged the claimants to work together and not to delay the process any further.