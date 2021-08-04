District Six Reference Group has lost a leader

THE FIGHT for the restitution of District Six has lost another leader after Achmat Williams of the District Six Reference Group died yesterday after suffering from Covid-19 pneumonia. His daughter, Shafieka Williams, said she does not have words to explain what kind of father he was to her.

“I could just pick up the phone and call him any time. He was there whenever I needed him,” she said. She said, growing up, he was always there for her and would drop her at school and fetch her every day. Williams said he was very involved in the community.

“He dedicated his time to the projects he was involved in and held dear the fight for the restitution of District Six.” She said the community already felt the loss and that she already missed him. Williams said no one she had spoken to had anything bad to say about him.

She said her father was always happy and was never grumpy. “He was jolly and always had a smile on his face,” she said. The District Six Working Committee has expressed its sincerest condolences to the family, friends and followers of Achmat Williams. The co-chairperson of the D6WC, Zahrah Nordien, said it saddened them to see that Williams, as in the case of other community heroes such as the late chair Shahied Ajam and D6 beneficiary trust chair Anwah Nagia, did not live to see all the fruits of his labour.