Diversity and ubuntu highlighted at Castle of Good Hope Heritage Day Celebration

Cape Town - In the spirit of ubuntu and nation building, the Castle of Good Hope is presenting a proudly South African, diverse and Cape-Malay inspired Heritage Day series of events. The event, in partnership with the Cape Muslim & Slave Heritage Museum, Treasure Magazine, the Camissa Museum, Congress of Traditional Leaders in South Africa and South African Academy for Young Leaders is a truly diverse and Cape inspired heritage day experience.

The theme for Heritage Day 2021 is “The year of Charlotte Maxeke: Celebrating SA’s intangible cultural heritage”. The chief executive of the Castle Control Board, Calvyn Gilfellan said the event aims to celebrate and unify all of South Africans, while showcasing renowned Capetonian delicacies, and Malay Khoi and Khoi- San performances. “As a nation we have been through an intense couple of months as we are facing Covid, unemployment and growing animosity. We are coming together this heritage month to focus on healing and nation building. We serve as a reminder that we are stronger when united.”

“We aim to highlight all walks of life, and give a true African experience that we can all appreciate and learn from. In our diversity and ubuntu we are stronger together.” There will be performances from the Kloppse and Cape Malay cultural groups which are an influential part of Capetonian culture and history. Co-ordinator of the programme, Igshaan Higgins said it was an honour to learn and appreciate these historic cultures and traditions, with performances and songs paying tribute to Cape heritage, the struggles faced by the slaves and their wilful spirits.

“A highlight performance will be the performance by the Cape Malay Choir Board and they will be performing Nederlandse liedjies, which are uniquely South African and are an important part of our slave heritage.” Founder of the Young Roses of Talent group, Simphiwe Lindani said they were filled with pride and excitement to share their stories and performances with the people of Cape Town. The group, which performs dances, poetry and drama productions showcases roughly 60 young talents from Mfuleni between the ages of 14 and 20.