DNA not ready in Sibusiso Dakuse’s case

Cape Town - Two child murders were on the Cape High Court roll on Friday, and one awaits the DNA outcome.

Marvin Minnaar, 23, made an appearance at the Cape High Court for a pre-trial conference where the State revealed they were still awaiting the DNA results.

The matter was postponed until July 30 for the DNA.

Last year, soon after Minnaar’s arrest for the murder of his basketball student, 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse of Hout Bay, he made a confession.

Earlier this month, the State revealed they were waiting for Minnaar to consult with his legal counsel and to prepare his indictment.

Minnaar was caught on CCTV footage, being the last person to have walked with Sibusiso before he died.

Murdered 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse.

Minnaar is believed to have lured Sibusiso after he left his home on February 26 last year and took him to Kronendal Farm.

His body was later discovered among the reeds on the farm.

Eben Basson, 27, and Chivargo Fredericks, 20, also made appearances at the courthouse for the murder of Emaan Solomons, 7, of Ocean View.

The matter was postponed to August 13.

Solomons was shot and killed while in the front yard of her home in Libra Street, Ocean View.

Emaan Solomons was shot and killed in a gang crossfire in Ocean View. FACEBOOK

A man was also wounded during the shooting.

Relatives and family of Solomons also hoisted posters outside court.

Linda Jones of the Mitchell’s Plain United Residents Association (Mura) said: “The perpetrators stood and smiled in court and the family still has to see this and this is very hurtful,” said Jones.

Weekend Argus