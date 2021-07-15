DNA results reveal that charred body is that of missing Delft teen

Cape Town - DNA results have revealed that the charred body found in an open field in Delft is that of missing teen Tyrese Armoed. His distraught mother Sabrina Armoed said the family is so sad, she can’t even put it into words.

“The DNA results came back on Tuesday so that is when we found out. I am waiting for the investigating officer, who is in quarantine now, so I can bury my son. I wanted to bury him this Saturday, but will wait until next week now,” said Armoed. She added that she has had to force herself to be fine for the other children around her, but that it was very hard. “I just would like to know what happened to my son,” said Armoed.

Armoed had previously told the Weekend Argus that he was always so cheerful, making things fun with his jokes. ”He has a little brother. He had a very good relationship with his brother who is eight. He would listen and do as he was told in the house, he is a very good son,” she said. The 17-year-old’s charred remains were found on June 24, and his hands had been bound with wire.

Tyrese was last seen on June 11 at about 11am leaving his Blikkiesdorp home. Western Cape Missing Persons founder Candice van der Rheedes, whose organisation tried to help find Tyrese, sent her condolences to his family and friends. “We pray for healing during this terrible time. May his soul rest in peace. God bless you,” she said.