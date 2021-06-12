Do your bit and cook up some support for children in need

Cape Town - Reach for a Dream aims to break a Guinness World Record for the most people cooking online at the same time while raising funds for children fighting life-threatening illnesses. The Foundation has partnered with celebrity chefs, J’Something and Chef David Higgs.

The cook-a-long will take place on June 24. Lead singer of the group Micasa, J’Something said the idea came from his camp and manager who is as passionate about the foundation as he is. He said they put it together and presented it to Reach For a Dream and they loved and backed it. “Its unreal, we are here now, a couple of weeks away from the actual cook-a-long,” he said.

He said it is important for them to use their time doing things that make them happy and make an impact, and this type of thing ticks both boxes and he is very proud and excited. J’Something said, they are hoping to break a Guinness World Book of Records for one, but that is just a cool thing to look forward to and say they did it. “Hitting those numbers actually means that we will make such an impact on the work that Reach For a Dream does already by allowing children that are suffering life threatening illnesses the ability to dream, nobody should be robbed of hope,” said J’Something.

Higgs said J’Something contacted him and they have collaborated on numerous projects with the foundation being one of them. Higgs said the foundation does incredible work which goes without saying, but he also realises that there is a lot of donor fatigue at the moment. He said for the past year people have been given two different causes.

“This is a great initiative because we are giving you something for your time and money, you get to cook along with us, do good and break records, so we are not only asking but we are giving as well,” said Higgs. He said what they want to achieve is to break a world record, a lekker way to bring everybody together to celebrate and to cook and eat together. However, he said the main achievement is to create an opportunity for dreams of young children that are in need of their help.

Chief executive of the foundation Julia Sotirianakos said the cook-a-along is a fun way to get families, schools and corporates together in their kitchens to cook, while helping children facing life threatening illnesses realise their dreams through the funds raised. “We are looking forward to uniting South Africans as everyone comes together to cook for a cause and attempt to break a record with Guinness World Records,” she said. The Foundation aims to have 3000 cooks join online and therefore encourages everyone to get involved and cook for a good cause to help make dreams come true for children fighting life-threatening illnesses.