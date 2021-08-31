Documentary highlights efforts to transform Cape Flats into a Food Forest

Cape Town - A local NPO hopes to showcase local efforts to transform areas of the Cape Flats into food forests, through a documentary titled, “Garden Boys”. Feed the Future was founded by Geronimo De Klerk with the vision to ensure that local and surrounding communities get access to healthy organic food from their very own food gardens.

The NPO provides education around food growing and food planting. Feed the Future started just before the pandemic by a group of young volunteers hoping to change lives. Now they are hoping to partner with a channel to have their documentary aired, and also make it available on YouTube.They also want to change perceptions of the Cape Flats as a crime hub.

“We want to showcase where we started and where we are now. As youngsters, it is sometimes difficult for us to succeed. You know people look at Elsies River and think crime, we want to change their view, to look at the farms and growth,” said De Klerk. The documentary is written and directed by Valentino De Klerk. “It took two weeks to shoot and one week and a few days to edit. People can expect to be motivated from this documentary and get more positive ideas and motivation. There is a saying that goes in midst of chaos there is an opportunity, that is my motivation and my message to the youth and communities,” said Valentino.