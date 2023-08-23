Dog used for fighting rescued and suspect apprehended by community

Cape Town – The community of Hanover Park has stood together to apprehend a dog fighting suspect and saved the animal from further harm. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was called to the scene earlier this week and arrested the suspect who had already been apprehended by the community who also were keeping one of the injured animals safe.

Inspector Lwazi Ntungele was dispatched to the scene and it was determined that most of the suspects, who were teenagers, had fled the scene. A female pit bull which was severely mauled during a dog fight, sustained multiple bite wounds all over her face, muzzle and right forelimb. Belinda Abraham, of the SPCA, said after examination they had determined that the dog had been used regularly for fighting.

“It was evident that this is not the first time this dog was used for dog fighting. The dog was taken to a 24-hour veterinary practice for immediate examination and treatment,” she said. Abraham said the suspect was taken into police custody and would be facing charges in terms of Section 2A of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. “The SPCA is following up on leads to trace the rest of the suspects, so that they can also be arrested and charged. We are appealing to the public to please come forward with information by calling us on 021 700 4158/9 or emailing [email protected],” she added.

“Reports can be made anonymously.” Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse, of the Cape of Good SPCA, said it had been the unification of the community which led to the arrest, success of the case and positive outcome. “We are heartened by the actions of this community. It's truly inspiring to see a community come together with a united purpose to put an end to the cruel and illegal activity of dog fighting,” he said.

“This collective effort demonstrates a strong commitment to animal welfare and a desire to create a safer and more compassionate environment for both animals and people.” Abraham said she wanted to remind people that dogfighting was illegal in South Africa. “A person found guilty for any involvement in dogfighting is liable for a fine of R80 000 and/or imprisonment of up to 24 months with a criminal record,” she explained.

“It is a crime to be involved in any way with the fighting of animals or to own, keep, train or breed animals used for fighting. It is also illegal to buy, sell or import these animals. “Moreover, it is a criminal offence to incite, encourage or allow any animal to attack another animal or proceed to fight. It is a crime to promote animal fighting for monetary gain or entertainment. “It is also considered a crime to allow any of these activities to take place on a property you own, live on or have control of.