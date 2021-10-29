Dogs almost die after ingesting toxic human waste

Cape Town - Two dogs, Pepper and Tina, almost died when they ingested drug-filled human faeces while they were with their owner who was hiking on Table Mountain. They were running around freely before ingesting the faeces. Shortly after that their owner Jade Schultz noticed that Pepper was acting strangely and could not stand normally.

Schultz is an avid hiker who lives in Muizenberg and regularly goes out with her dogs for a walk. “Halfway through I noticed the dogs had fallen behind me. Normally when I called they came but when they didn't, I changed my tone to a more stern one and then they came back. “I didn’t think much of it initially. When I got to the top I noticed Pepper had fallen back again. I called and she came back but with brown stuff around her mouth. My reaction was ’oh gross you’ve been eating poo, that's disgusting’. I noticed her reaction and when I told her ’I am not going to bring you hiking if you are going to eat poo’ ” said Schultz

“Her reaction was like she was terrified. I noticed that her legs went stiff. She was trying to walk and did not have any control of her movement. I tried to run down with her while holding her but she weighs 20 kilograms. I sat down trying to call for help and was ready to send broadcast messages. I thought she had been bitten by a snake. Next thing these good Samaritans came up the pathway. I said ’my dog is dying, please help’,” she said. Tina and Pepper ready to go out. Picture: Supplied. The two Samaritans asked her how they could help. The one guy got Pepper and carried her down to the car park. “The guy carried Pepper down; she was twitching. We tried to give her water and she freaked out. I knew she was not herself. She was panting and twitching. The lady that was helping phoned the vet and described the symptoms. The message was to get the dog to the vet immediately because she had ingested faeces with tik,” said Schultz.

Her other dog was with her. She didn’t display any signs at the time of ingesting the faeces. The vet had informed Schultz that 80 percent of the drug is excreted through the faeces “Pepper was so warm and she was seizing. She was so terrified. It was a long drive to the vet. I was so scared at the end that she was going to die in my arms like this,” she said. An emotional Schultz said at that moment she just didn’t know what to do. “The vet came out and asked me to explain what I had seen. I told them about the vomit and the faeces around the mouth. They had to bring her temperature down which was at 42. This does damage their organs.

“That hour of waiting to hear what was happening was hard. We kept going back to check on Tina.” Schultz continued: “Then I went to the car and saw Tina was doing the same thing as Pepper. I knew instantly the same thing was happening to her. Tina was not as bad because she had not ingested as much. “Both were admitted. They pumped their stomachs. The vet phoned me at 8pm to say that my dogs were going to be fine and were out of danger. I had the hugest sigh of relief, it was a very long night.”

The dogs’ owner said on Monday, Pepper was still displaying symptoms of toxicity so they kept her sedated. Schultz picked up Tina who was fine. “It was one of the happiest moments of my life when I got Pepper back, seeing her in the discharge area.’’ Schultz said she was shocked to hear this was not an isolated incident. South African National Parks, contacted for comment, said: “Table Mountain National Park management is not aware of the incident and encourages the user(s) to reach out to us so that we can monitor the situation.”

Cape Animal Medical Centre acting branch supervisor Kara Wannenburg who took the call, said this happens often. ”I remember the call and they said they thought the dog might have been bitten by a snake because she was falling all over the place. I told them to get here immediately. The phone cut and I managed to call back and get a bit more information from the owner and she explained the brown stuff around the mouth and that was when I immediately knew it was toxicity. I told them to try and induce vomiting but get here as soon as possible. “It is something that a lot of people are not aware of when they take their dogs out for walks. It is something where the homeless do their business and unfortunately if they have ingested any alcohol or drugs these animals eat it. They will get a toxicity reaction. It happens often. Depending on what is in the faeces the dog can die. It is definitely something serious,” she said.