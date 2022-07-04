Donate to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital Family Care Project

Story continues below Advertisement

Cape Town - Help the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital with their Family Care Project, to provide emergency relief items for families on the road to recovery. “The project was started in March 2022, to support vulnerable patients and their families at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, with temporary relief resources. All donations will go towards providing basic care packages to those patients who have lost everything in home fires or are hospitalised far from their homes. It will also provide support with food parcels for those affected by life-changing illnesses, such as diabetes, and assist with high transport costs for those travelling to the hospital frequently for their check-ups. We ask the public to open their hearts to support this initiative,” said communications officer at the Children’s Hospital Trust Toni Erasmus. The Family Care Project requires R1.25million per year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Each year, they see around 250 000 patient visits for specialist medical care. For many of the patients and families at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, family is a bond not just based on blood, but felt through the care, love, and support of medical and hospital staff and, most importantly, the generous donors who make a life-changing difference. In addition to the dire needs of families coming from low socio-economic situations, the stress for these families going through life-changing diagnoses and long-term medical treatments for their little ones is traumatic,” added Erasmus.

Story continues below Advertisement

Donations and support for this cause will be distributed among 70 patients for transportation costs per month, 240 patients with long-term treatments – such as those in the oncology ward – per month, 800 occupational and 900 physiotherapy patients, who require weekly check-ups For little ones with diabetes, whose families struggle to keep up with the high dietary costs – the diabetic clinic sees more than 1 400 patients per month The Family Care Project also extends itself to assist the only specialised Paediatric Burns Unit in Africa, and they see more than 320 patients per month

Story continues below Advertisement