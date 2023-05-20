Donate towards a tree this World Bee Day to help save the honeybee

Cape Town - The public is urged to donate a sum of R150 and help plant a tree in commemoration of World Bee Day today (May 20). The funds will go towards The Bee Effect’s Trees for Honey Bees initiative aimed at feeding honeybees within Greenpop’s Forests for Life reforestation projects.

The tree-planting will help provide sustainable honeybee habitat and preserve all other pollinators that flowers rely on to survive. Eve Puttergill, founder of The Bee Effect, said the initiative was aimed at securing the future of the honeybee. “All funds raised through this pledge only fund trees that are sources of nectar and or pollen for honeybees in the various projects supported,” she explained.

“Planting a tree to feed a honeybee is what will build on a legacy to save it for tomorrow. “Without our honeybees and all the other pollinators that flowers rely on to survive, there will be less colour, less scents, less fruits and without those, less honeybees and other pollinators. “They need each other.