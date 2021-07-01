Donations needed for Montagu victims displaced by fire

Cape Town - A total of 16 adults and 16 children remain displaced following the burning down of nine shacks in Mandela Square, Montagu, on Saturday evening. Members of the community are pleading for citizens to donate food parcels to the fire victims, where they can.

According to community leader Jannie Hoffman, the cause of the fire remains unknown and the victims remain dispersed without a place to sleep, many depending on the generosity of people living in neighbouring informal settlements. “Along with myself and Calvin Pekeur, several community members and organisations have come through to help. An NPO called ‘Montagu Cares’, Compatriots of South Africa (CSA), Ashburg Primary School, Montagu SAPS and ACVV contributed with food parcels, clothes and blankets for the victims,” said Hoffman. Provincial treasurer of the CSA Estelle Jansen said that the situation that the fire victims find themselves in is dire, especially because it is winter. The victims have lost most of their belongings and documentation and now they rely solely on hand-outs from the public.

Sixteen adults and 16 children found themselves homeless after a fire destroyed their homes in Montagu. Picture: Supplied “The most urgent thing we need at the moment is food. More than anything, people are in need of food donations, things as basic as bread, butter and milk just to survive and get by. The people are currently displaced and live with other people, we are urgently trying to rebuild their homes, if any companies or organisations are able to donate materials, poles or windows it would make a big difference,” Jansen said. Treasurer of Montagu Cares, Lynda Kelsey explained that the new organisation aimed to assist the needy and vulnerable people living in Montagu, across all races and nationalities. Sixteen adults and 16 children found themselves homeless after a fire destroyed their homes in Montagu. Picture: Supplied “We collected bedding, clothes and food parcels from the community and delivered them to the victims on Monday. On Tuesday we provided nappies and clothes for the toddlers. Today we are gathering with volunteers who will be sorting received goods that will be donated to the victims,” she said.

Kelsey said that the organisation is looking into helping the fire victims rebuild their homes as they still remain displaced. Should members of the public want to donate goods to the fire victims, they are welcome to deliver their donations to the NG Church Hall in Montagu. Due to the Fire Brigade not having had blankets and utilities for the fire victims at the scene, the Montagu SAPS officers took it upon themselves to collect goods from the police station’s trauma room and donate them to the victims. Constable Marcia Williams took the initiative to give food, blankets, clothes and diapers to the children.