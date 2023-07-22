Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t

From multi-award-winning singer, artist, and actress, Mary J. Blige, comes a fun and inspirational story that teaches young readers they can be anything and they are enough. Most of the time, people say “no” or “you can’t” because they dream too small.

Young Mary has been told that there are many things she can’t do. Like stay up past bedtime or be an astronaut or become president. But what she really wants is to sing and she is not about to let anyone tell her she can’t do it. A powerful motivating tale about a confident and ambitious girl who does not feed into negativity.

This debut children’s book from legendary artist, Mary J. Blige, proves that anyone can make their dreams come true by believing in themselves. It’s a great conversation starter for overcoming discouragement from others. Brought to life with imaginative illustrations by, Ezra Jack Keats and Award-winning illustrator, Ashleigh Corrin.

Mary Can, is perfect for go-getters who are not afraid to be a YES in a world full of NOs. Mary J Blige in one of her interviews about the book said that the inspiration came from being told that you can’t. “It was not a good time but I took that darkness and turned it into a life of some child, anywhere in the world, that has been told that they can’t,” she said.