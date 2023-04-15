Don’t miss ‘The King Of Broken Things’ at The Drama Factory

Cape Town - The award-winning production “The King Of Broken Things” will be performed at The Drama Factory until Sunday. It is written, directed and designed by Michael Taylor-Broderick and will be performed by Cara Roberts.

The production is an adventurous and magical excursion into the rehabilitation of broken and discarded objects, hearts included. The show will take you on a bitter-sweet journey, a journey viewed through the unfiltered mind of a child, wise beyond his years. It is suitable for all ages. It is also a timely reminder to all to think about the world and the repercussions of people’s actions, thoughts, and the things people say. And how they mere mortals would do well to dwell more on the magic words “imagine”, “dream”, and “believe”.

Here are some of the comments from people who have already seen the production. “Thank you, Michael Taylor-Broderick, Cara Roberts and Brandon Bunyan, for this beautiful, beautiful thing you created, and embracing my vulnerability when I needed it the most,” said Oya Yilmaz Kermani, international jury member for the Golden Dolphin International Puppet Festival 2022. “‘The King of Broken Things’ is one of the best pieces of theatre I have seen in a while. Do yourself a big favour and see it,” said Billy Suter.

“The ending of this piece by Michael Taylor-Broderick is sheer theatrical genius. If you get the chance to see this wonderful production, don’t dare miss it!” said Barry Meehan. “‘The King of Broken Things’ is profound, poignant and beautifully acted,” said Estelle Sinkins, “The Witness”. Performances are on April 13 and 14 at 7.30pm and on April 15 and 16 at 4pm.