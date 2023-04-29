Dozens of Cape Town children showed up for Cape Town opera chorus auditions

It has been an exciting week at Artscape, as over 100 hopeful children queued up to audition for Cape Town Opera’s upcoming production of Tosca. For children who love to sing or want nothing more than being part of a choir and having the opportunity to be in a professional production, with all the magic that comes with performance, this past week has been nothing but a dream come true.

More than 100 children between nine to 15 auditioned over three days, to be part of a chorus of 24 children who will be appearing in the opera to be directed by Magdalene Minnaar, opening at the Artscape in September this year. Minnaar said she was amazed by the local talent she and her team witnessed during the audition sessions. “We put the children through quite a strenuous process, where we looked for vocal, musical and performance ability, and what we saw was incredible in terms of vocal range and diversity. Children travelled from across the city to audition and with so much talent in the room, I wish I could double the number of kids in the chorus!” Minnaar said.