Dr Maurine Musie to represent South Africa at BRICS Young Scientist Forum

In a significant milestone for South African science, Dr Maurine Musie, a senior nursing lecturer at the University of Pretoria (UP), has been selected to represent South Africa at the BRICS Young Scientist Forum in Russia from 18 to 22 November 2024. Renowned for her expertise as a midwife specialist and emerging researcher within UP’s Department of Nursing Sciences, Dr Musie's credentials are impressive—she is the youngest individual to hold a PhD in the University’s Faculty of Health Sciences.

Dr Musie’s determination to advance healthcare and empower the next generation of scientists is reflected in her impactful work focused on enhancing healthcare access for underserved communities. Her research tackles the pressing issues of managing obstetric emergencies and enhancing the professional development of midwives. “My efforts aim to address the gaps in our healthcare systems, particularly in maternal health, which remains a challenge in South Africa,” she said. “I am honoured and proud to be representing South Africa at such a prestigious international forum.”

The commitment she demonstrates goes beyond research. Dr Musie is actively involved in numerous professional organisations. As a member of the South African Young Scientist Academy of Science and on the Executive Committee of the Society of Midwives in South Africa, her influence in the healthcare sector is profound. Moreover, her affiliations with the International Confederation of Midwives and roles such as being an African regional leader on the Challengers’ Committee of the Nursing Now Challenge showcase her dedication to driving positive change in the field of nursing. At the upcoming BRICS Young Scientist Forum, Dr Musie will present her pioneering research on mobile health technology for managing obstetric emergencies.

She aims to leverage mobile health solutions, including applications and telemedicine, to enhance early detection, remote monitoring, and timely intervention in high-risk pregnancies. This research holds particular significance for BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—where disparities in access to quality obstetric care adversely impact maternal and neonatal outcomes. “Collaboration among scientists from BRICS nations is essential for tackling global issues,” Dr Musie emphasised.

By exchanging diverse perspectives and expertise, she believes innovative solutions can be created to address shared challenges, such as healthcare access and climate change. This spirit of collaboration not only enhances research capacity but also promotes technology transfer, ultimately bolstering scientific outputs in developing countries. As the date of the forum approaches, Dr Musie expressed hope of inspiring fellow young scientists in South Africa. “I want to demonstrate that engagement with global scientific communities is achievable. By sharing my journey and fostering connections with international researchers, I aim to create opportunities for collaborative projects that can benefit the local scientific landscape,” she said.