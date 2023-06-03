Dr to travel 2500 km on tractor to raise funds for child surgeries

Cape Town: A retired medical doctor will brave cold winter nights and days travelling across five provinces in a tractor to raise funds for medical treatment and surgery for South African children who are in need. Dr André Hattingh, the CEO and founder of Pediatric Care Africa (PCA), will travel 2500 km on a tractor with a trailer not only to raise funds but also to raise awareness about farm murders. He will be visiting farming communities in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West, Kwazulu-Natal and the Free State.

He said he made a vow when he worked as a volunteer in Rwanda during the country’s infamous genocide in 1994, which killed hundreds of people and left many children badly injured. ‘’What I witnessed there was horrific, and there were many children that needed medical care and surgery. However, there was no money, not even many doctors. So I made a vow to start an organisation that is going to assist children to get medical care. Hence, I started PCA with that aim in 2017, to help many children across South Africa,’’ said Hattingh. He said he aims to raise about R1 million on his solo journey.

‘’In the medical world, a million dollars is not a lot of money. As you will know, surgeries are very expensive, but this will assist the doctors that are working with us on pro bono and many other logistics,’’ said Hattingh. He said the demand for their services has increased by 600% as a result of Covid-19, which left many people without jobs and unable to afford medical care and surgeries for their children. ‘’Due to the dramatic increase in demand for our services as a result of the many people in the rest of South Africa that have lost their jobs and the deteriorating economy in general, we receive many more calls for medical assistance and baby food. Our donation income has shrunk markedly since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, while the demand for our services has sky-rocketed by 600%,’’ he said.

Surika said Van der Merwe from PCA said the doctor’s journey will start on July 3 and that they do not receive any financial assistance or grants from the South African government and have to fully generate their own income and funds. ‘’The promise to help children that are sick, hungry, and defenceless was made by Dr André Hattingh many years ago, and he is absolutely resolute to keep that promise to help our children, even if it means himself riding on a tractor for 2500 km to be able to do so. Our children need help, and it may be your child or your neighbour’s child in desperate need,’’ said Van der Merwe. She added: ‘’2500km by tractor is not for the faint of heart, and the first 1000km or so is ridden physically, and the last 1500km requires tremendous mental strength from the tractor driver. At an average speed of 26 km per hour in an extremely bumpy and tiring environment, it is a truly taxing and exhausting endeavour.’’