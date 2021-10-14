Drama outside courthouse after man is shot and alleged robbers wounded after cigarette heist

Cape Town - It was a busy morning for police in Mitchells Plain and Bonteheuwel, after alleged gang members opened fire outside a courthouse, wounding a man, and suspects carrying out a robbery on a cigarette truck were shot by members of the flying squad. The drama unfolded just before 10am in Mulberry Street, in Bonteheuwel, after three suspects held staff of a cigarette delivery truck at gunpoint and fled with the stock.

But their luck ran out when members of the police flying squad noticed their Toyota Quantum and gave chase. Shots were fired by the suspects at the police vehicle, and gunfire was exchanged. Three suspects, aged between 30 and 41, were wounded and are under police guard in hospital.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the remaining unknown suspects then fled the scene. “Three males, between the ages of 30 and 41, sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment under police guard. In the process, police members recovered two loaded firearms. Bishop Lavis police are investigating cases of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition,” said Swartbooi. Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said he was aware of the incident and that the suspects were caught.

Videos of the crime scene went viral on social media. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a second incident occurred outside the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court, where a man was shot and wounded. The injured man fled inside the courtroom for safety.

“A shooting incident outside the Mitchells Magistrate’s plain court on October 14, 2021, at 12pm, where a 27-year-old male was shot and wounded. The incident is under investigation. “According to reports, suspects opened fire on a vehicle, injuring the victim, who then ran into the court to find refuge. “No other injuries were reported. An attempted murder case docket was opened for investigation.