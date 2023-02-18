Drill Squad needs help to become competitive

Cape Town - Participating in this year’s Cape Town Minstrel Carnival proved to the Heinz Park Drill Squad that they are ready to compete at local level, but gear is an obstacle at the moment. The Heinz Park Drill Squad uses practise sessions to instil morals and values to children, inspiring them to reach for the stars. Picture: LEON LESTRADE/ANA Founder of the squad, Farana Roman, said the children had potential but circumstances were limiting them from accessing opportunities.

“Most of them have outgrown their costumes, which are old and were self-funded. At the Kaapse Klopse, our circumstances were so obvious, even our stick was not appropriate - we used a broom stick colourfully decorated. You could tell that even though they didn’t complain, they could see they were not at the standard of their peers and it broke my heart. I realised it's time we seek help and work hard to make our name known so we could get sponsorships. We are willing to work for it, perhaps performing at events and being remunerated. It does not have to be money; someone may buy us the stuff we need; we will appreciate it.” Roman started the Squad in 2017 with the intention of keeping children busy after school. Nicole van Wyk, 14, said she felt privileged to be part of the Squad and her self-esteem had matured and she had grown through the accolades.

“I was small when I started, and I looked up to the older girls and was always fascinated by the baton twirler. I am proud that I now hold that position. But it is not easy, especially when we go out there. Other children give us a funny look because of our gear. We try to be neat but it is old and not fitting nicely. I wish we could get a new one and the drums and the stick. That would mean so much to us and would inspire the new members,” she said. Parent Marilyn Teresa Albanie said her daughter joined in 2020 and never looked back. “Children love it, it is their happy space. We try to be supportive as parents but the reality is times are tough and if you can afford to buy one thing then you can’t afford the next and your effort makes little difference. It would be nice to see our children at the same level, and be competitive as that would expose them to opportunities.