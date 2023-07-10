Five children, aged between one and seven, were fatally injured when the Ford Bantam LDV they were travelling in overturned on the N1 near the R300 Brackenfell turn-off on Sunday, July 9, at about 11.30pm.

A culpable homicide case was registered following the accident Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed the incident and said 11 people were in the LDV. Five of them died at the scene. “An adult male was arrested and will appear in court once charged,” Van Wyk said. “Three other passengers with injuries were taken to hospital. An adult female passenger was taken to Brackenfell SAPS for counselling.”

He said the circumstances surrounding the accident were under investigation. “Anyone with any information about this accident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” Russel Meiring, the ER24 spokesperson, said ER24 and other services had arrived after 11pm to find a bakkie upright on the centre median. Several people, including children, were scattered around.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that five children, aged between one and seven, had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.” Meiring said six other patients, including children, were assessed and found with injuries ranging from minor to critical. He said paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support before they were transported to hospital for further care.