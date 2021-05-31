Drivers urged to be cautious as 30 crashes claim 36 lives in one week

Cape Town - A total of 30 crashes occurred and 36 fatalities were recorded in the week of May 24 to 30.

“One life lost is one too many. I urge all road users to be extra cautious when using our roads. I extend my sincerest condolences to those who lost loved ones on the Western Cape roads over the past week, and wish those who were injured in road crashes a speedy recovery,” said Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell.

During the same period, provincial traffic implemented a total of 193 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations and checked and stopped 18 675 vehicles across the province.

A total of 225 speeding offences and 3 371 fines worth R3 008 600 were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness. Six vehicles were impounded and 59 were discontinued for being unroadworthy.

Forty-four people were arrested for various offences under the National Road Traffic Act, Criminal Procedure Act and Disaster Management Act regulations under the Disaster Management Act during the same period.

“We are heading into winter, and rain, mist and fog are already reducing visibility on the roads. Drivers are responsible for seeing and being seen. Make sure you can see pedestrians and other road users. Ensure your headlights, indicators and stop lights are in good working order and that your mirrors and windows are free of cracks.

“Keep a safe following distance when visibility is poor, and drive carefully, especially when the road is wet. Take careful note of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists,” said Mitchell.

Master Drive’s Samantha Greathead said: “With regard to speeding in wet conditions, our advice is to never speed and even adjust your speed to the conditions.

“If the roads are slippery, other vehicles are slowing down and visibility is reduced, adjust your speed to these conditions so that you have adequate time to respond should something go wrong. Even if the posted limit is 120km/h but the majority of vehicles around you have slowed down to 100km/h, decrease your own speed as well.”

Master Drive also suggests that on misty mornings you should not switch your lights on bright as the beams will reflect off the mist. Rather use low beams or fog lights.

“Ensure your anti-freeze has been topped up. Certain areas may also experience ice on the roads. Drive carefully through areas likely to be affected by ice, like under bridges. Make a point to learn what to do if you start to lose control on ice as well,” said Greathead.

