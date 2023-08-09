Drug farm seized, marks historical moment

Cape Town - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confiscated a 68-hectare farm in Stilbaai after obtaining a forfeiture to the State order as it was allegedly being used to sell drugs since 2017, which has been earmarked as history. The NPA said the application made was the first of its kind in order to seize the farm known as Melkehoutfointein.

The State is set to prove that the police had made numerous arrests of people coming to the premises and were found in possession of drugs. A suspect, known as Ruben Robertson, sold eight bags of tik for R300 to an undercover agent. The NPA explained that Robertson was was arrested, convicted for drug dealing, and sentenced to six years imprisonment, with three years wholly suspended for five years on the condition that he is not, within the period of suspension, convicted on a charge of contravening Section 5(a) and/or 5(b) of Act 140 of 1992.

The amount of R1 335 was paid into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account. Another drug dealer was fined R10 000 in terms of Section 18 of the Organised Crime Act. Eight sellers were convicted of drug dealing and handed sentences ranging between a year and four years imprisonment. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said, in 2017, the farm, colloquially known as Die Kliphuis and Die Bakkery, had two drug dealing points where drugs were sold day and night. Ntabazalila explained that drug dealers were observed waiting for customers inside the building to receive orders through a door, waiting in a parked vehicle or waiting outside in a group of three.

“Traditional police methods of patrols, arrest, search and seizure yielded very few results, and a strategy that will guarantee crucial evidence that can be used in court was embarked on,” he added. “A series of entrapment operations aimed at the drug dealers resumed. Police agents enlisted to act as such in terms of a Section 252A operation were recruited and trained in the use of surveillance equipment. “A breakthrough came with the authorised use of equipment which could record visually and in sound how the property was used to facilitate drug dealing.”

State prosecutor Herman Steyn said the activities on the farm was first observed and investigated before any action could be taken: “Now we could show the court in technicolour detail with Dolby sound what occurs in the background of while the police were waiting for their drug delivery, how for example in three-minute period seven drug users arrived, including a pregnant woman, and placed their orders for a variety of drugs. “But above all, we realised that removing the existing drug dealers will not stop the problem as their place will simply be taken over by new drug dealers. The primary purpose became to remove the ability to deal in drugs from the farm forever and, for that purpose, irrefutable evidence had to be obtained, showing how the farm was being used for drug dealing.” Steyn explained it was a historical first that the 68-hectare farms were declared forfeited to the State at the end of the criminal trial.

“In no previous instance of such an application could a court be satisfied that the evidence sufficiently shows how the immovable property was so used. In previous cases, the emphasis was very much on the conduct of the accused and not so much on the way the property was being used,” he stated. Ntabazalila added the application to have the farm forfeited to the State received a boost as community members signed a petition with 192 signatures, begging the court to end the drug dealing activities emanating from the farm and which was ruining the lives of their children. The Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, welcomed the decision of the court and particularly the roles played by the different partners in the fight against crime.