Drugs and knives seized at a Hanover Park primary school

The Western Cape Education Department has appealed to parents to play their role in disciplining learners after a stash of drugs and dangerous weapons were found at a Cape Town primary school. The items were confiscated from learners at the Voorspoed Primary School following a search and seizure operation on Wednesday.

Philippi community police forum (CPF) spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed Han told Weekend Argus they intervened after concerned parents raised concern about fights over drugs in the school. “The situation is bad in our schools in Hanover Park, a lot of stuff was confiscated from the learners. “There is no surprise that these were all found in primary school learners, this has been happening for some time.

“We only focus on the gang violence but not on why gangsters use primary school kids to sell dagga and drugs in schools and the kids know nothing about being dealers. This is sickening, there is so much peer pressure among the youth and innocent kids can't walk freely. It's all about turf. “The principal of Voorspoed primary reached out to the community and they reached out to CPF who made arrangements to get nearby neighbourhood watches and crime fighters to intervene and play a supportive role at the school. “Parents play a big part in their children's lives. We as community workers are not going to tolerate this behaviour and will adopt a zero tolerance approach.

“They must never give up on their kids, especially in a red zone area gang-infested area like Hanover Park. “We need the departments like social (development) to step up and more interventions from the SAPS side. Let us unite parents and save our youth of Hanover Park,” he said. Dagga joints hidden in a learner’s glasses case were found during the search and seizure operation at Voorspoed Primary School in Hanover Park this week. Picture: Supplied WCED spokesperson, Unathi Booi, confirmed that dagga was among items seized from pupils at the school.

“The WCED can confirm that the school did find dagga and weapons on learners when conducting a search and seizure exercise. “The matter has been reported to Safe Schools. Further interventions are required to assist the school in dealing with some of the socio-economic and related challenges it faces. “We appeal to parents to also do their part in terms of managing learner discipline. Schools are drug and weapon-free zones,” she said.

Booi stated the school wants to be a shining light for these learners, to give them hope and better opportunities in life. “Sadly, other influences are infiltrating the school, despite the schools' best efforts to address them,” she said. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the matter was not reported to them.