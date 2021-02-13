Dunoon teens turn to robotics to stay off streets

Cape Town - Roads are busy; the hustle and bustle of residents either trying to get to work or find an odd job echoes through the streets of Dunoon. Children play in the streets or on heaps of rubble, with not very much else to do. Cars and minibus taxis speed along the road with little regard for pedestrians, as people continue to go about their own business. The population of Dunoon sits at well over 30 000, with many cramped in backyard dwellings or informal settlements. Many in this community say unemployment is rife; others say crime is high because of the lack of employment opportunities. But, five young, soon-to-be Grade 12 pupils say they want to break the poverty and physical and substance abuse cycles within their own families and their community. They are part of a robotics and leadership programme run by founder, Sinako Nyombolo, with the aim of keeping themselves off the streets as well as changing their families’ lives.

Avenathi Siyolo said she joined the programme with her sister not only to escape life at home, but also to create a better life for themselves.

“Growing up in Dunoon has been very difficult, especially growing up without our parents and having to be posted around homes of relatives. It made me to be vigilant in terms of looking around for a better and bright future for myself and two siblings. I was fortunate to be found by Mrs Sinako Nyombolo, who sacrificed time and resources for me and my siblings and other five teenagers who are in the same situation. I stay with my siblings and we are struggling to make ends meet. Sometimes we would go to bed with nothing to eat,” she said.

“I am fortunate that I am one of the few who are benefiting from the Idwalalethu Training and Development Robotics Club. I have also been exposed to the leadership and entrepreneur training,” added the teen.

The children in training are from child-headed households as well dysfunctional homes plagued by substance and physical abuse. Reverend Yvonne Daki spoke about the programme and said the girls had been living battered lives and this was a way to help them and others out of these “heart-wrenching“ situations. “Some of these girls lack even the most basic of toiletries, like pads, toothpaste, towels, etc. It really is a sad situation and this programme will help alleviate them from the poverty they live in”.

Nyombolo said she started the programme because Dunoon is one of the most disadvantaged areas, is densely populated and ripped by high rate of unemployment which has resulted to poverty, a high crime rate, school drop-outs and a high rate of teenage pregnancy.

“Crime and dropping out of school and suicide also seem to be a norm lately in the area, especially with teenagers,“ she said.

Any young person who wishes to be part of this programme is urged to contact Idwalalethu founder Sinako Nyombolo at 060 544 5277 or email [email protected]

[email protected]

Weekend Argus