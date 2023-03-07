Two students appeared in the Vredendal Magistrate’s Court after they allegedly beat a suspected robber who later died in hospital. The students, aged 22 and 25, were arrested after the death of a 27-year-old man.

Local councillor Sampi Tshabalala said: “I am not really clued up on what happened but the little information I have suggests the deceased was with another male (who) approached the suspects and tried to rob (them). “They beat him to a pulp and he died in hospital. As councillors we are busy trying to find ways of dealing with this issue.” Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed that on March 2, a man was found beaten and was taken to hospital.

“An unidentified male was discovered at the corner of Hoërskool and Aas Le Fleur Street in Vredendal North. “The victim was taken to hospital and died due to the extent of injuries sustained at about 6pm. His identity was later discovered,” he added. “The circumstances surrounding the death of the man is still being investigated.

“It can however be reported that two men, aged 22 and 25, appeared in the Vredendal Magistrate’s Court (on Tuesday) in connection with his death.” On Tuesday morning, a handful of protesters stood outside the Vredendal Magistrate’s Court to demand the duo’s release on bail. They sang struggle songs and held up placards which read, “Justice for the accused.”