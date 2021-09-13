Duo found guilty of robbery and murder of 76-year-old man in Knysna

Cape Town Two men have been convicted for the murder of a 76-year-old man, who they tied up, gagged, and ransacked his home, in Sedgefield near Knysna. Judge Robert Henney handed down the verdict today, to John McCombi and Henry Molligan, at the Knysna Magistrate’s Court.

The duo were found guilty of charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder. They were acquitted of the charge of housebreaking with the intent to rob and murder. Sentencing proceedings are expected to take place tomorrow at the Knysna Magistrate’s Court

According to court papers, Peter Henson lived in Paul Kruger Street and on the evening of September 16, 2019, two suspects broke into the man’s house and overpowered him. The State proved that the accused had tied Henson’s hands and gagged him with a foreign object, before stabbing him and leaving him for dead. The men then took Henson’s personal items, such as a DSTV decoder, knife, and a personal diary.

Henson had been living alone with his dog at the time. Henson’s body was found after his dog was seen wandering the streets and authorities were alerted. Police traced his belongings to the house of one of the accused in Smutsville.

A post-mortem revealed Henson had died as a result of a penetrating incised wound to the right jugular vein, and a foreign body airway obstruction. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Eric Ntabazalila said a verdict was expected today at the Knysna Magistrate’s Court and that a guilty verdict had been reached. “John McCombi and Henry Molligan were convicted today on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and murder.