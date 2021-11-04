Durbanville Children's Home in need of Christmas donations

Cape Town - Durbanville Children's Home is asking for the public’s assistance in making their annual Christmas party a success for the children in their care. The homes’ manager of marketing, events & PR, Louise Coetzee, said the children’s home, which made most of its revenue from hosting events, took a huge financial hit post-pandemic.

“For a very long time, we could not host events, have people on the premises or accept any donations from the public. We are under the Department of Social Development and receive a 38% subsidy from the government, but the majority of our costs and operations are self-funded.” Coetzee said the organisation is home to 144 children between the ages of two and 18, all placed in their care from court orders which have removed them from abusive environments. “We are currently experiencing financial constraints and would appreciate any donations from the public. Food, snacks, donations and special gifts for the kids would really mean the world to them and make a huge difference to their Christmas experience.”

Coetzee added that apart from the Christmas donations, non-perishable foods and toiletries are always welcomed. Soulvy Saunders, who is best known to the children as Mama Boom because of her eccentric performances, said that Christmas time is a special time for the children at home. “It is during this exciting time of year that we are reminded, more than ever, of the things that we should be grateful for and that we should offer a helping hand to those in need.”

Saunders said that on November 27, the Durbanville Children’s Home will be hosting a Christmas party for the children and that the home aimed to spoil the children with treats and a gift. “The children completed their Christmas wish lists, and it is so heart-warming to read their wishes. Your support towards the Christmas campaign of the Durbanville Children’s Home will contribute to making the children’s wishes come true. You can get involved by sponsoring a gift or by making a financial contribution towards the Christmas party.” Saunders added that sponsors for snack packets and decorations to transform the venue into a magical Christmas wonderland would be appreciated.

Banking details: Durbanville Children’s Home Absa Cheque Account

141 029 0983 Branch: Durbanville Reference: Initials + Surname/Christmas2021