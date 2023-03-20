Early TB detection in animals and humans can help save lives and the economy

Cape Town - Early tuberculosis (TB) detection is important for the stability of the economy, medical experts and scientists say, as the world gears up for world TB day on Friday. Doctor’s Wynand Goosen, Léanie Kleynhans-Cornelissen and Tanya Kerr from Stellenbosch University have raised the alarm about TB in animals, and added that TB in both humans and animals can have severe economic consequences.

Professor Michele Miller, who leads the group of doctors in the research, said that TB is often only thought of as a disease that affects humans, when in fact it is a multi-host disease. “Infected wildlife populations, such as KNP, can result in spread of Mycobacterium bovis across boundaries between parks or reserves to livestock in communities, and subsequently to humans. “These bacteria can also contaminate soil and water and infect other species. In areas where there is a high human TB burden, such as South Africa, people may discard food or other waste which could be picked up by an elephant, which may spread human TB to these animals,” Miller said.

The research looks at rural communities, who rely heavily on cattle as a food and milk source, and agriculture focused on livestock is one of the major contributors to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). The research also found that cattle affected by bovine TB, will lose weight and produce less milk. It found that farms are placed under quarantine if any TB infection is detected, and the animals may be slaughtered - without compensation. The study suggests that this may have a major effect on food security and livelihoods. Similarly, the US National Institute of Health (NIH) and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) found that there were alarmingly high numbers of undiagnosed TB in low income communities.

UCT Professor Keertan Dheda, who was the principal investigator of the research, said that TB is a killer disease and has major negative impacts on the South African economy and GDP. Dheda encouraged people displaying symptoms of TB to get tested speedily to avoid a massive spread of the disease. According to Mayo Clinic Signs and symptoms of active TB include:

Coughing for three or more weeks Coughing up blood or mucus Chest pain, or pain with breathing or coughing

Unintentional weight loss Fatigue Fever

Night sweats Chills Loss of appetite