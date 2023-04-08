Easter egg hunt spots for kids around Cape Town

Cape Town - Easter is not complete without Egg hunts. They are great fun and most children enjoy them. In Cape Town there are a number of places you can take your children for fun activities including the Easter egg hunts, where kids will have to secretly look for the eggs hidden around them.

Rhebokskloof is inviting kids of all ages to a spectacular set of events they have planned for this weekend. They get to spend a day in a wine farm and the little ones get to meet the Easter bunny and go on an egg hunt in the lawn. They will also have a magic show, face painting, a jumping castle and more. It is R80 per child and this is for three days, starting from today until Sunday, starting at 11am. On the other hand, the Skilpadvlei Wine Farm in Stellenbosch will be entertaining kids with live music and loads of games on Sunday. Kids will also get to ride tractors.

It is R175 per kid and for booking you can email [email protected] All the fun will start at 10am until 4pm. The Iris House Children's Hospice is hosting its annual market day and kids are invited. There will be food stalls, face painting, pony rides, a best dressed Easter Bunny contest and an Easter egg hunt for kids under 12.

Tokens will be hidden across the sensory garden that the kids can redeem for eggs and sweets.This is all for R30 per child from 10am to 3pm. The fun does not end on Sunday, as the Bugz Play park has planned a day to remember for kids on Easter Monday. There will be all kinds of activities, including a bunny crew, magician, juggler and roller-skating bunny. There will be dedicated areas for different age groups.

This is all for R25 per person and the gates open at 9.30am. Cabo Beach Club has planned an Easter egg hunt extravaganza. Kids will have the time of their lives with the variety of Easter -themed activities provided by Afrodizzyacts Entertainment. Face painting will be available and the kids get to watch bunny creating balloon animals and dancing with the dancing Easter eggs.