Eben is mom’s miracle child, who has taught the Greeff family a lifetime lesson

Cape Town - He was in hospital for the first 101 days of his life. After birth Eben Greeff, 8, was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a disease affecting the arteries of the lungs and before birth with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, a defect in an unborn baby’s diaphragm.

Eben’s mother, Callista, had a normal pregnancy until she was 37 weeks. She then went to a gynaecologist for a regular check-up and the doctor became worried when he could not see the stomach of the unborn baby. Callista was then referred to a foetal specialist, who sent her for an MRI scan. The specialist picked up that he had a hole in his diaphragm and his organs moved from his abdomen to his chest, a congenital diaphragmatic hernia. The Greeff family then had to change hospitals for Eben to be born and for the specialist paediatric surgeon to operate on him. It was during the echocardiogram that was done after birth that the cardiologist picked up that he also had pulmonary hypertension.

Callista said: “We were shocked to hear our son not only has one rare condition, but a second one, with poor prognosis, if you look at statistics. However, we realised it is not in our hands and to approach the journey in hope and faith, which changes the dynamic completely.” EBEN Greeff when he was six. SUPPLIED Eben spent the first 101 days in hospital after birth and was discharged with life support. The doctors and specialists said the pressure in his lungs was the highest they had ever seen and this was unheard of in the medical community. “We decided to take a leap of faith and move to Cape Town from Pretoria as the altitude could be beneficial for his health. We had no other alternatives apart from organ transplants. Once we moved we could immediately see the relief in his body,” she said.

“We trust each other and try to lift him up and give him hope that he can do difficult things. He is brave, funny, very bright, full of jokes and loves a good laugh,” she added. EBEN Greeff when he was one. SUPPLIED Pieter Fourie, a paediatrician at the Mediclinic Cape Gate Hospital, said: “Eben is a very positive patient and his friendly demeanour carries him through all the crises he has endured.” With November being Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Month, the treasurer at the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of South Africa, Sandra Small, said: “There are about 500 patients in South Africa with pulmonary hypertension and Eben is the youngest patient on our database.”