Eddie Andrews is believed to be Cape Town’s new deputy mayor

Cape Town - After intense interviews for the City’s top jobs, the Mother City’s new deputy mayor has been selected. According to sources the successful candidate is none other than former WP and Springbok rugby star Eddie Andrews.

Andrews who served the Mitchells Plain community as ward 78 (now 81) councillor and recently took over for ward 73, Diep River and Meadowridge councillor, will officially be sworn in on Thursday, when the council has its first sitting. According to a source the interview process which took place last week consisted of five possible candidates including Andrews, Grant Twigg, Angus Mckenzie, Mzuvukile Nikelo and JP Smith. The candidates were, according to the source, put through an intense interview from an independent committee, consisting of national, provincial and local panel.

The candidates were asked about their leadership abilities, their plan of action for change in the City and also needed to serve one term in office. A matric was also a requirement. Eddie Andrews plans to tackle some of Cape Towns problems. Picture: Rogan Ward Andrews will be taking over from current deputy mayor Ian Neilson.

Andrews has previously been criticised by residents for failure to deliver on services. But he is eager for a fresh start. Andrews who would not confirm whether he was indeed the successful candidate, commented that “I can tell you that if I were to be the successful candidate, I would execute all my plans. “Whatever plans brought to the table are also closely tied to our electorate campaign and the seven pledges. We will work on how to embed and institutionalise it, because you can have the best plans, but if you can't execute it, it will be a waste.”

The source also confirmed that the current speaker of the City Of Cape Town, Alderman Felicity Purchase, will continue in the role as speaker. Purchase who’s name is connected with the controversial MyCiti saga served the residents of Cape Town for more than 20 years. Choosing not to comment before official announcements are made, DA provincial leader, Albert Fritz confirmed with Weekend Argus that the interview process and selection has been concluded.