Education for children’s rights after community loses two kids

The community of Macassar has united to strengthen the rights of children following the tragic death of two minors in the same month. The community is rocked by the murder of Denecke Persence, 10, and Joshua Van Rooyen, 13.

Denecke Persence. file image Denecke disappeared on March 11 and was last seen at the Macassar Taxi rank. Her lifeless body was found the next day in a canal by a search team. Two weeks after her death, police arrested a 55-year-old man who made his first appearance at the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court for her kidnapping and murder this week.

The suspect, Geraldo Solomons, is believed to known to the family ,according to the Daily Voice. The matter was postponed to April 5. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said the 55-year-old man was arrested on Monday on a charge of murder and kidnapping.

Joshua was in Grade 7 at Macassar Primary School. Sadly, six days after Denecke’s body was discovered, Joshua was found hanging inside his home. The boy’s family said they were devastated by his death and did not know why he had taken his own life.

They do suspect that he may have been bullied. The progam hosted for children in Macassar after two deaths. Correctional Services spoke of bullying. supplied image Community activist Auriel September planned a day of awareness for the children of Macassar, where police, social workers and Correctional Services Officers were present to educate the youth on how to protect themselves and how to identify if they are being bullied. “We started a programme with self defence and the Department of Social Development for the rights of the child and DCS, Department of Correctional Services, for bullying. The children were shown how to break fee from someone who was keeping them without their permission,” she said.

We plan on going around the town every other weekend to do these programmes with children in the streets. “We are also planning on doing a programme, with Eye of the Child, with child welfare.” Joshua’s distraught aunt, Sanet Jafta, who spoke on behalf of his mother, Leonie Van Rooyen, said they were grateful for the support September, the community, and schooling body has given their family.

She added that the school and September had been fundamental in the financial planning and support for his burial. Joshua is expected to be laid to rest today. “We are shocked by his death because he was such a quiet child. He was disciplined,” she said.

“I volunteer at the school, and when I saw him last, I asked him how he is doing, and he is okay. “We are preparing the Grade 7 for high school. “We do suspect that he might have been bullied, but we are not sure why he took his own life.

“He was not a naughty child. He was a loving child, and when he was wrong, he would take discipline. “We are grateful to the school principal and staff who took the family under their wings for the funeral, as you know, policies do not pay for everything, and to Auriel, who made collections for the funeral. “We are grateful for the support the community has given us.”