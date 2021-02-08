Eerste River pupil returns from Antarctica

Cape Town - A teenage climate change activist can't wait to pass on the knowledge she gained while on an educational trip in Antarctica. Ayakha Melithafa from Eerste River was one of five matric pupils selected from across the country, who entered the Matrics In Antarctica competition last year. “It was an amazing experience for me and it was not what I expected it to be. I thought there would be ice everywhere. On our last day, we even jumped into an ice cold lake, which I enjoyed,” she said. Ayakha Melithafa with the group that accompanied her to Antarctica. Picture: Supplied Melithafa said she learnt a lot about how to deal with climate change. “I will be involved in a roadshow talking to pupils from different schools in Cape Town about climate change.”

Despite being a climate activist, she wants to study law, but is willing to put her studies aside for now to focus on fighting for the environment.

Melithafa said she heard about the competition from her school principal at the Centre of Science and Technology (Cosat) in Khayelitsha while they were writing trial examinations.

“Our principal told us about a competition which was about climate change and I immediately got interested because the question asked was: how can we as youth sustain the environment?”

She said her love for the environment started from an early age because her mother, who is a farmer, always taught her the value of the environment.

Melithafa said they were asked to write a 100-word essay on what they can do in their home towns that will have a positive impact on the planet and Antarctica.

“I wrote about what I do because I’m an environmental activist and I have been on different platforms advocating about climate change.”

She said she learnt a great deal about how climate change affected the world and what could be done to teach others about it.

