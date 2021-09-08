Eerste River woman reaches Africa’s highest peak

Cape Town – An Eerste River woman, who made it to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for her former school, is safely back home. Andisiwe Siwela embarked on the adventure to raise funds for Qakazana Middle School.

She said she did the climb to raise funds to get her old school proper toilets and a new fence. However, she said that when she got to Tanzania, things changed from the altitude which made things difficult for her at the beginning of her summit. “I got sick, I started vomiting, had a runny tummy and had to go back down after having started the climb,” she said.

She said she felt like the mountain was testing her because, what she went through in her life, was challenging her character to see how strong she was for the project she was climbing for. Siwela said when she finally summited the peak, she enjoyed every minute of it, from taking in the wonderful views to seeing snow. ““I still have no words of the experience. I was very excited once I finished the climb and reached Uhuru, the highest peak,” she said.

She said what makes her feel even better after the climb, is the fact that she knows all she did was for a good cause. Siwela added that she would summit the mountain again for a good cause. She said now that she is back she still has to go to the school and give feedback of how the adventure went.

“I’m still finalising my back a buddy and it is still open for anyone that still wants to donate and so far I have made about R15 000,” she said. She is still way off her initial target before the climb which was R150 000. For anyone who would like to donate visit: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/qakazana-middle-school