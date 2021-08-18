Eerste River woman to climb Mt Kilimanjaro to raise funds for toilets

Andiswa Siwela climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds. SUPPLIED SIYABONGA KALIPA A woman from Eerste River is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds to rebuild toilets for her former school.

Andiswa Siwela loves nature and enjoys hiking and giving back to the poor in our communities. The idea to climb Mount Kilimanjaro came to her in 2019 while she was hiking on Devil’s Peak. “When the idea came to me I thought I should not climb Kilimanjaro for nothing but try to give back while doing it,” Siwela said.

She said tha she hoped to climb the mountain last year but because of the Covid-19 pandemic she couldn’t, and the funds she had raised for her trip were not enough. Next week her dream of climbing the mountain and helping her school will come true. Every year on Siwela’s birthday, which is next month, she gives back to different people and organisations in need.

Funds raised will go to her former school Qakazana Middle School. “I always wanted to get proper toilets for the school because they are in a state and any other money that gets raised will still fix the school’s fence and other buildings,” she said. She said she is passionate about improving the lives of children and she had to step up and do something because the government was not able to help everyone.

Siwela said every child deserves to learn in an environment that was conducive to learning and without toilets these children already started their day at a disadvantage. She challenged everyone to be part of the journey in assisting the school with basic sanitation and security. She said she is grateful to everyone who helped in making sure her Mount Kilimanjaro climb happens.

“Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is a huge challenge, but nothing is as challenging as what these children have to face every day trying to learn and better themselves,” she said. Principal Mandisi Mkwenkwe said they were delighted with what Siwela was doing for the school. He said the school wased in dire situation because a lot needs to be fixed and they were happy that one of their own saw the need to help.