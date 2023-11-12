Eersterivier pupil Katie Eboza, 17, honoured with mayoral award

Cape Town - An Eersterivier High High pupil has become the latest recipient to be honoured with a Mayoral Civic Award following her influential involvement in community upliftment. The Civic awards are issued by the City of Cape Town where the mayor acknowledges acts of service and outstanding contributions to the communities.

Katie Eboza, 17, was celebrated on Thursday by her peers as she received an award for contributing to youth upliftment in her community. Katie said although she never expected to receive an award for her good work, she is proud of herself. “Having achieved all of the things that I did, was rough. There were moments of weakness but with the help of my family and friends I was able to accomplish it,” she said.

The Grade 11 pupil’s recognition follows her involvement where she mentors young people from her community through dancing. “For community work, I’m a dance coach at Stratford Primary School as well as giving food to the homeless through a non-governmental organisation,” she said. Katie didn’t only receive recognition from the mayor but also received a monetary prize.

Ward councillor Ursula Barends said that it is a joyous occasion to celebrate Katie for her good work. “I can use her as a motivation to the rest of the learners and as motivation to look up to her. The mayor has hand-picked this school, you never know when an opportunity may arise for you,” Barends said. Celebrations: Ward councillor Ursula Barends, Katie Eboza and Mr Willams, principal of Eersterivier High celebrate Katie’s award. Picture: Byron Lukas. Recognition: Katie alongside ward councillor Ursula Barends and principal Mr Williams. Picture: Supplied. Meanwhile, besides her good work in the community, Katie is an A student with a will to do anything.

Eersterivier High School principal, Mr Williams said Katie excels in anything she participates in. “She is an example of what we want at our school. We have come along and she has always been at the top of her class and at the top of what she has been doing, Congratulations Katie,” Williams said. Katie adds that her passion for dancing has fuelled her dreams of pursuing that as career after school.