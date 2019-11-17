Cape Town - The EFF faction lobbying to remove deputy president Floyd Shivambu from the party’s executive received a boost this week when he was served with a summons to appear in court on an assault charge.
His Cape Town Magistrate’s Court appearance for the alleged assault on journalist and photographer Adrian de Kock outside Parliament in March last year will take place eight days before the EFF’s elective conference starts.
Unnamed EFF sources said there was a growing call to topple Shivambu during the conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Joburg between December 13 and 16.
A source requesting anonymity revealed that Shivambu was supposed to receive the summons at his Cape Town attorney’s office on Thursday.
But when he failed to arrive the summons to appear on December 5 was served on his attorney Wickus Steyl.