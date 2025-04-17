Egg-citing Easter delights await at Cavendish Square

Cavendish Square is bringing the spirit of Easter to life with The Easter Collective – Easter Gifting Pop-Up Shop and Fun for Kids this upcoming holiday. Running from 16 to 20 April, this delightful activation offers the sweetest way to shop for Easter goodies while enjoying some interactive fun during the school break.

A One-Stop Easter Shop To make Easter gifting easier, Cavendish Square is bringing together a selection of themed products from popular stores in the mall into one beautifully curated pop-up space. Selected brands will offer an array of Easter gifting, making it effortless for shoppers to find the most tempting treats and everything they need in one convenient spot.

Easter Fun for Kids Beyond the gifting pop-up, young visitors can get into the holiday spirit with a dedicated activity area from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 April. Designed to add a touch of magic to the long weekend, this space will provide entertainment for kids, daily at on the hour at 11am, 12noon, 1pm and 2pm while parents browse for the Easter selection.

Tickets for these activities cost R50 and may be prebooked at Quicket. Centre Manager Faizah Behardien shared her excitement about the initiative: “Easter is all about celebration, and The Easter Collective is our way of making it extra special for our shoppers. "Whether you’re looking for delicious treats or an indulgent outing with the family, Cavendish Square is the perfect destination for a little holiday magic.”