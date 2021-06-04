Eight shot in one week in Lavender Hill

Cape Town - An innocent man has been killed and two wounded in the latest shooting in Lavender Hill on Thursday.

Just last week, five were shot, one left dead and four injured, between the ages of 17 and 22.

In just a week, eight people have been shot in the community.

Police say the shootings are gang related.

Police confirmed that a 52-year-old man had been shot and killed while two aged 23 and31 were wounded during the shooting along St Thomas road just after 4pm.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said the suspects were yet to be arrested.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Thursday at 4pm in St Thomas Street in Lavender Hill are under investigation. A murder and two attempted murders were registered for investigation. The motive for the attack is gang related. The suspects fled the scene.”

Prior to last week’s shooting, Keenan Classen, 19, was gunned down in St Charles Street in Hillview on Monday, May 25.

A resident who asked not to be named for safety reasons said the children were playing in the street when gunmen opened fire on Thursday.

“The gunmen had a massive shooting, three people were shot and we could see the one man was not going to make it, they just started shooting among all of us and children who were playing in the street,” he said.

Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111

Weekend Argus