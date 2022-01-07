Eight suspects pretending to be customers ransack Gugulethu store

Cape Town - Eight suspects are at large after they carried out a robbery by pretending to be customers at Cashbuild in Gugulethu on Thursday. The suspects are believed to have fled with R8000 in cash and equipment.

TSU Protection Services were the first on scene of the robbery, and police arrived shortly afterwards. Police said two of the suspects entered the store by pretending to be customers when one of them took out a firearm and threatened staff. They were joined by six other suspects who continued to ransack the store. The group then fled the scene.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the incident took place at around 5.15pm and police were investigating. “At gunpoint, the suspects forced the manager to open the safe after which they fled the scene with cash and equipment, and are yet to be arrested. No shots were fired and no one sustained any injuries. Gugulethu police are investigating a case of robbery with a firearm.” An official who cannot be identified but was present at the scene, said the suspects allegedly went as far as removing cash from the safe.

“They took the cash from the tills. They took the manager to the cash office and took more from the safe. There were plus minus ten suspects. After they did the robbery, they left and are still at large.” In a separate incident members from the Provincial Extortion Task Team arrested a suspect who was found in possession of an a range of drugs in Gugulethu. This was followed by the arrest of a 73-year-old suspect in Nyanga who was allegedly in possession of dagga.

Members of the Anti-Gang Unit also recovered an AK-47 assault rifle on a field in Stellenbosch Arterial Road, Belhar on Thursday. Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: “ On Thursday, January 6 at about 9.30pm members of the Provincial Extortion Task Team searched a premises in Siwa Street KTC Gugulethu and confiscated 10 grams uncut crystal meth, 53 Bankies crystal meth, one mandrax tablet, 31 half mandrax tablets, 227 bankies dagga and one five kilogram compressed dagga. “A 31- year-old suspect was arrested and detained on possession of drugs charges.

“Furthermore the same members searched a premise in Ntsalgano Crescent Nyanga and confiscated 23 parcels, 17 stops dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash. “A 73-year-old male was arrested on a charge of possession of dagga. “The suspects are due to make their respective court appearances today in Athlone Magistrates court on the mentioned charges.

“In an unrelated matter members of the Anti-Gang Unit recovered an AK 47 assault rifle and ammunition on an open field on the Stellenbosch Arterial Road, Belhar yesterday. “The members received a tip off about the location of the rifle and followed up the information. An enquiry file was opened for investigation and arrests are yet to be made.” Anyone with information are urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.