Eight-year-old and parents die in Paarl house fire

Paarl - The family, friends and pupils of Dalweide Primary School are mourning the death of Mishke Julies, 8, who died alongside her parents in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Monday morning. Mishke’s uncle, Hilton Julies, said that the fire claimed the lives of his brother Marius and his wife and daughter, Valmary and Mishke. The couple’s middle child, Zonita, was the only survivor of the blaze.

“Zonita, who is 15-years-old, managed to escape the fire and is currently being treated for burns and smoke inhalation at Paarl Provincial Hospital. She sustained severe burns and is currently under observation.” Hilton said that the family suspects that the fire broke out when the electricity was switched on again at the family home after a period of load shedding, around midnight. Hilton said that Mishke would be missed for her playful spirit and kindness and is continuously asked for by her cousins.

“She was spontaneous and friendly to everyone she met. She loved playing dominoes with her cousins and was always just a few feet away from her mother, Valmary.” In an interview with the Weekend Argus, Hilton said that it had been a very tough time for the Julies family, who are still in disbelief about the trio’s deaths. He added that the family was humbled by the support they have received from friends, their community and political parties. Dalweide Primary School’s deputy principal, Allison Naidoo, said that teachers and pupils had been traumatised by the death of the girl that they described as a sunflower.

“Mishke was such a sweet girl and will be remembered for her silent smile. Her mother, Valmary, was a mom who was very active in school activities, being a member of the SGB and being involved in many community projects. We have lost so much.” Mishke’s class teacher, Adele Louw, described Mishke as an above-average pupil who was neat and well-mannered. She said that Mishke, who was very close to her mother, often spoke about her family in class. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that the Paarl East police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of three people who succumbed to a fire in the early hours of Monday morning in Amelia Street, Paarl East.