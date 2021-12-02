Eish! College that conferred PhD on MaMkhize not registered

Cape Town - She already asked that she be addressed as Dr Mkhize and changed her Instagram name to Dr Shauwn Mkhize. Social media went abuzz last week when it was revealed that entrepreneur and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize, famously known as Mamkhize, is officially a doctor after being honoured with an honorary degree in philosophy for her ‘good deeds’.

Media houses covered the story extensively, but it turns out the college that awarded her the honorary degree is not registered. The Royal AM president’s honorary doctorate was conferred by a Christian institution, the Good Shepherd College of Religion, Culture and Training. The institution does not even have a website or education domain and no authority to issue a PhD doctorate in philosophy.

“Kindly note that the Good Shepherd College of Religion and Training is not registered with the Department as a private higher education institution. We are currently investigating,” said the Department of Higher Education and Training spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi. He did not offer more information about the investigation and if whether there would be any action taken against the institution. A Facebook page under the name of the institution last had a post in 2020.

Mamkhize’s family and friends threw her a celebratory dinner and she took to her Instagram page to share all the moments, from her graduation ceremony to the party She penned a letter to her late parents: “Dear Mama and Papa. Here we are your daughters are both doctors. I hope you and dad are watching over this moment and you are beyond proud. Thank you Lord for this day and thank you to oKhabazela ka Mavovo kayihlandla. It’s moments like this that I cherish from the bottom of my heart, being celebrated and acknowledged whilst I’m still alive.” The institution could not be reached for comment as it was difficult to find their contact details online.