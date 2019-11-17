Cape Town - An Irish pensioner wanted in his homeland since 2015 for the repeated alleged rape and sexual assault of his daughter continues to fight his extradition from South Africa.
In the matter playing out in the Western Cape High Court, the 81-year-old - who has been resisting extradition since 2015 - has accepted “that he is liable to be extradited” but claims the Irish authorities have issued an incorrect documentation to do so.
The accused’s name is known to the Weekend Argus but is not being published to protect the identity of his 40-year-old daughter who filed charges when she was in her thirties.
The father’s claim revolves around “insufficient” evidence for extradition because the affidavit accompanying the application is from an Irish prosecutor and not his daughter.
The pensioner was arrested at the Royal Cape Golf Course in November 2016 and was later released on bail.