Elderly man given wrong meds in prison

Cape Town - A 66-year-old man was allegedly given the wrong medication after he was detained for pointing a firearm.

Denver February said he was thrown in jail after he went to fetch his gun from the station.

“It all started when I caught two men stealing the wire from the fence on my farm. I wasn’t sure what they were doing at first. So I asked my neighbours if they knew anything and they said no, it is being stolen,” said February.

He said he decided to try to apprehend the guys but they got away.

“My gun was in my bag and they saw it, they claim I pointed my firearm at them,” said February.

After allegedly having no luck getting to the men, he went home and soon after police were at his farm where they allegedly confiscated his firearm and asked him to fetch it from the station.

February said his papers were in order. So he went to the station where he was detained for pointing a firearm.

He was arrested on last Friday and his statement was allegedly never taken.

February said he was let out on Tuesday and has been ill ever since.

“All I have been doing is sleeping all day and my arms have cold in them and are stiff,” said February.

He is diabetic and required insulin which he said was first given to him without needles. He highlighted that he told the officer which insulin to give him.

“I wasn’t given my kidney medication. I only got my high blood medication,” said February.

His ex-wife, Delicia February, claimed that after their attorney was there on Friday and they were not given access to him.

On the Friday, before 6pm, their son dropped off medication which included insulin. They assumed that he would be given his medication as directed on the packaging.

“On Saturday, around lunchtime, an officer called my son saying Denver is asking for his medication can he please bring it. This then raised alarm bells because it was dropped the day before.

“I then got hold of the station commander's number and called him and explained what was happening and he advised everything has been done as it should be. I then told him I need to know who is lying because the stories contradict each other,” said Delicia.

After a lot of back and forth, they eventually let her son in and gave Denver food.

After coming out of jail on Tuesday, he tried giving his statement to Lansdowne SAPS but was told he couldn’t because they don’t do that.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said a case had been registered as a service complaint against the Lansdowne police station.

“The allegation which was received was that Lansdowne SAPS had failed to assist Mr D February to open a criminal case. The service complaint is receiving attention,” said Van Wyk.

When asked about the alleged negligence, Van Wyk said he could not elaborate on the details as the matter was still being looked into.

“When a person complains about poor service that they had received, such is addressed in terms of National Instruction 6/2017 (service complaints against the South African Police service) and not via a criminal docket being opened.

“Once a service complaint file is opened and registered, the information is provided to the applicable business unit to appoint a commissioned officer to conduct the service complaint investigation.

“The complainant will be interviewed, a statement obtained and after the commissioned officer is concluded with the investigation, feedback will be provided to the complainant, and the complainant will be requested to sign a document indicating whether they are satisfied or not satisfied with the handling of the service complaint,” said Van Wyk.

February’s daughter followed the advice and laid a complaint with the police hotline.

