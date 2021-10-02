Election year has more politicians crossing the floor

Lennit Max the mayoral candidate of the FF Plus. Picture Ian Landsberg/ African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town: The upcoming local elections has seen a flurry of movement with some political parties even using new members who have crossed the floor as the face of their campaigns. One such move includes the FF Plus announcing Lennit Max as their mayoral candidate.

Max said at the time of his move to the FF Plus he did not belong to any political party. “I resigned from the ANC in July because of the ongoing contravention of the law, I couldn’t associate myself with lawlessness and corruption because it makes me an accomplice,” he said. Max said after his resignation he had no intentions of going back to politics but FF Plus approached him.

“I told them I will only join them if I will serve the people because for me it is not about a position or a salary,” he said. He said as much as a lot of people believe that individuals don’t bring votes to parties but he believes they do. “After the announcement was made about me being the mayoral candidate I received a lot of calls from different races saying they will now vote for FF Plus,” said Max.

He said he would like to see the support he gets culminate in votes. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) is another party that has seen a lot of politicians moving over to their camp. PA deputy provincial leader Sammy Claassen said in the Western Cape they have 56 politicians crossing the floor to their party so far.

One of the well known people in the province who have joined the party is Loyiso Nkohla. However, he also said he did not cross the floor because he has not been part of any political party since the 2019 elections after resigning from the Land Party. “I have no political career in politics.

“I am a committed community activist who have been consistently fighting for my people all the years since I started to be active in society, if I was a career driven in politics I would have kept quite and not challenge the status quo within the ANC then and in the DA and in municipality,” he said. He said he gave up his salary in 2013 when the DA and ANC allegedly connived to expel him from council. “I continued to reject many offers from the ANC, because I will not be excited by a big salary in any position and sell my people for that,” said Nkohla.